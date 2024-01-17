 Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) Introduces Phase-Wise Exams for Class 8 and 9, Scraps Mid-term Exams
NBSE cancels mid-term exams for Class 8th and 9th, introduces phase-wise exams as per NEP 2020. Dates and promotion criteria announced. Details inside.

Updated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has decided to forgo mid-term exams for Class 8 and Class 9 students. Instead, the board will administer phase 1 and phase 2 exams, with the specific dates outlined in the 2024 academic calendar.

The choice to eliminate the mid-term exam and implement phased exams aims to increase teaching days and transition to a semester-based secondary education system in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to a statement from NBSE.

To qualify for promotion to the next grade levels, students must achieve the minimum required marks and grades overall in both phase 1 and phase 2 exams.

While announcing this, the board also asked the institutions to enter the marks in the PCR (Pupil Cumulative Record) by following a certain pattern. Phase-1 marks will have to be put in the first evaluation column, phase-2 marks in the second evaluation column, and the consolidated marks of phase-1 and 2 will be entered in the third evaluation column.

