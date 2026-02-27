NABARD Releases Grade A Mains Result 2026 At nabard.org; Check PDF, Psychometric Test & Interview Next

NABARD Grade A Mains Result 2026: The Grade A Mains Result 2026 was released on February 27, 2026 by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Online qualifying status checks are now available to candidates who took the Phase 2 exam. On January 25, 2026, the Mains exam was held for a number of positions under the Grade A hiring campaign. The outcome is available on the official website in PDF format.

NABARD Grade A Mains Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NABARD.

Step 2: Go to the “Careers” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for NABARD Grade A Mains Result 2026.

Step 4: The result PDF will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF file.

Step 6: Search for your roll number in the list.

Step 7: Save and print a copy for future reference.

NABARD Grade A Mains Result 2026: Details mentioned on the pdf

The PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process.

Only candidates who have cleared the Mains examination are included in the list.

NABARD Grade A Mains Result 2026: What's next?

Psychometric Test:

Candidates who clear Mains will first appear for a Psychometric Test.

It is qualifying in nature and does not carry marks.

It assesses personality traits and behavioural suitability for the role.

Interview Round:

Shortlisted candidates will then appear for the Interview.

The interview carries marks and is crucial for final selection.

The final merit list will be prepared based on Mains and Interview scores.

Interview date, time and venue will be announced on the official website.

Regularly check the official website for updates on the interview schedule and further announcements.