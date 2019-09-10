NABARD Recruitment 2019 Apply at nabard.org

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has declared a short notification for the post of Development Assistant/ Development Assistant (Hindi), Group -B Posts.

The Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through the official website nabard.org. A total of about 91 vacancies are available out of which 82 are for Development Assistant and 9 for Development Assistant.

The NABARAD Development online process will start from September 14, 2019and last date for submission is October 2, 2019. Candidates applying for the posts of Development Assistant under NABARD Recruitment 2019 are required to have a degree in graduation with 60 per cent marks.