NABARD Preliminary Exam (Phase I) 2026 To Be Held Tomorrow In Two Shifts; Check Timings And Guidelines

NABARD Preliminary Exam (Phase I) 2026: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is all set to conduct the NABARD Preliminary Exam (Phase I) tomorrow. The exam will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am tomorrow. Candidates must reach the exam center at least 1 hour before the scheduled shift time. The NABARD Recruitment aims to fulfill 162 posts for the post of Development Assistant & Development Assistant (Hindi).

NABARD Preliminary Exam (Phase I) 2026: Exam Dates and Times

Shift-wise timings:

Shift 1:

Exam Time: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Reporting Time: 12:00 PM

Shift 2:

Exam Time: 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Reporting Time: 2:30 PM

NABARD Preliminary Exam (Phase I) 2026: Exam Pattern

NABARD preliminary exam: Each question carries 1 mark. The question paper will be available in Hindi and English. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The total duration of the exam is 60 minutes, divided into three sections of 20 minutes each.

The section-wise exam pattern can be checked below:

English Language:

40 questions

40 marks

20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude:

30 questions

30 marks

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability:

30 questions

30 marks

20 minutes

Total:

100 questions

100 marks

60 minutes

NABARD Preliminary Exam (Phase I) 2026: How to Download the Admit Card?

Candidates can check the important details to download the admit card:

Visit the NABARD official website at nabard.org.

Click on “Career Notice” and then select “Click Here to Proceed” on the homepage.

Find the link for “Recruitment to the post of Development Assistant/Development Assistant (Hindi) – 2026.”

Click on Download Phase 1 Call Letter – Development Assistant.

Enter your registration number and password, i.e., date of birth, then click on Login.

Your NABARD Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future use.

NABARD Preliminary Exam (Phase I) 2026: Important Guidelines

Candidates can check out the important guidelines for the preliminary examination:

Candidates should carry the NABARD admit card.

Carry a valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, passport, or driving license.

Two passport-size photographs.

Candidates should reach the exam center 1 hour before.

Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and other electronic devices should not be carried.

Pay close attention to all instructions on the admission card.

NABARD Preliminary Exam (Phase I) 2026: What’s Next?

After clearing the NABARD preliminary exam, candidates will now have to appear for NABARD main examinations, which will be conducted on 12 April 2026.

NABARD Preliminary Exam (Phase I) 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment procedure will be divided into two phases:

Preliminary examinations

Main examinations