N. L. Dalmia Releases Bharath Happiness Index Report 2024 | File

The N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research (NLDIMSR) in collaboration with HappyPlus Consulting on International Happiness Day on Wednesday revealed the Bharath Happiness Index Report 2024 at their campus in Mumbai.

This is the second year of the study, and the findings are derived from almost 14,730 survey responses gathered from all 36 states and union territories of India. Previous year’s data is also used for comparison.

The launch event also saw a panel discussion by industry experts about the impact of happiness on success and satisfaction.

The event was attended by figures including Prof. Dr. Seema Saini, CEO of N. L. Dalmia Education Society, Prof. Dr. M. A Khan, Director of NLDIMSR, Dr. Srinivasan R Iyengar, Director of JBIMS, Mumbai, Dr. Ashish Ambasta, Founder of HappyPlus Consulting, Mr. Somdeep Deb, Vice President of Right Management Consulting and Ms. Radha Singh, Business HR Partner-West/Corporate & Lead-Employee Experience, who officially unveiled the research report.

The Bharath Happiness Index Report for 2024 offers a comprehensive look at the happiness and well-being measurements in India. It covers a range of factors including both positive and negative experiences, social support, freedom of choice, perceptions of corruption, and levels of generosity.

The report also explores individual well-being and various aspects of life such as personal identity, purpose, relationships, work-life balance, perception of time, and accomplishments.