"My first day on duty was in Covid ICU"- NEET PG topper Dr. Shagun Batra

Know more about NEET PG 2022 topper, Dr. Shagun Batra

According to Dr. Shagun Batra, a Delhiite who has topped the NEET-PG 2022, people should not lose hope even if the results aren't as expected. It is the effort that matters, she says. The NEET-PG 2022 results were announced on Wednesday. DPS RK Puram alumna, Batra has been a topper in her school throughout her education and during her MBBS examinations as well.

"I didn't know I would become the NEET topper. I just prepared for it and gave my best shot without expecting much," Dr. Batra said.

She chose to become a medical practitioner so that she could make a difference in the lives of others. While working as a frontline worker during the Covid crisis, she realized the crucial role doctors play in driving away pain and illness. Due to COVID-19, Dr. Batra said the final year medical students missed out on hands-on training and hardly interacted with patients.

She said the second wave of Covid was at its peak when she began her internship. She found herself along with her fellow batchmates in the midst of a raging crisis posed by the pandemic. "My first day on duty was in Covid ICU. We had 15 days of duty and 15 days of quarantine. I stayed in the college hostel at that time and could meet my parents only once a month or two, even though my house was just an hour away from the hostel.

"Amid panic and a frightening environment most of us didn't know how to deal with the situation while keeping ourselves safe," the topper recalled. However, she said it was a great learning period that had made her "strong and resilient". After topping the class 12 exam at Delhi Public School, RK Puram here, she took admission at Maulana Azad Medical College in 2016. She had taken the top rank in her MBBS batch. Her father is an IT professional and her mother is a homemaker. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 was held on May 21 at 849 centers. A total of 1,82,318 candidates had taken the exam.