Muslim Student Beaten During Holi Celebrations at IIMT University in Meerut; Probe Underway

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: A video circulating on social media has sparked anger and concern after it appeared to show a student being chased and beaten by a group of peers during Holi celebrations at IIMT University in Meerut. The footage, shared widely online, shows a young man in a white kurta being pursued by several students and struck repeatedly, with his clothing reportedly torn in the incident.

यूपी –

ये वीडियो मेरठ में IIMT यूनिवर्सिटी की है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि एक मुस्लिम लड़का नमाज पढ़कर हॉस्टल में जा रहा था। गेट पर उसे कुछ लड़कों ने रोक लिया, जो होली खेल रहे थे। उन्होंने उसका कुर्ता फाड़ दिया और बर्बरता से पिटाई की। इस Video को इंस्टाग्राम पर अपलोड करते हुए ये सब… pic.twitter.com/ShFFQrPEhR — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 28, 2026

The incident happened while groups of students were playing Holi close to the campus entrance, according to the Clarion India report. Witnesses claim that the student, who some classmates identified as Muslim and who was allegedly keeping a fast, was walking through the area when a verbal altercation with other festival-goers broke out. The argument swiftly turned into a physical attack, and the student was chased for quite a distance before being hit.

One student, who asked to remain anonymous, told Clarion India Report that he “was running to save himself” as a crowd chased after him, tearing his kurta and causing obvious distress. Additionally, other students claimed that neither security guards nor campus authorities intervened to stop the fight.

According to police sources, the victim has not formally filed a complaint and no First Information Report (FIR) has been submitted to the authorities as of yet. Law enforcement officials have admitted that they are aware of the widely shared video and are investigating the situation before taking any further action.

In response, the college media in-charge, Sunil Sharma, said that the university has constituted an internal inquiry committee to look into the incident as per the Amar Ujala Report. He said that further action will be taken strictly on the basis of the committee’s findings.

Sudhir Singh, CO of Sadar Rural, said, as per Amar Ujala, that the police were only made aware of the situation after the video began to circulate widely on social media. He added that no formal complaint had been filed thus far. "Once the investigation is completed, legal action will be taken as necessary," he stated.