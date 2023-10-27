Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Employs Nature Coordinators In Schools

Environmental Education in Delhi Municipal Schools | Representative Image

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has designated one teacher in each of its municipal schools as a Nature Coordinator. The primary objective of this unique program is to foster conservation efforts and promote a deeper connection with nature among students.

Civic officials announced the program on Thursday, highlighting the importance of instilling gratitude and dedication towards the environment from an early age. These Nature Coordinators will play a pivotal role in ensuring actieve student participation through the formation of eco clubs, encouraging the growth of plants, organising various environmental activities, and the establishment and supervision of kitchen gardens within the school premises.

The MCD administers educational programs aimed at environmental awareness and engagement, titled "Prakriti Humse and Hum Prakriti Se." Under these initiatives, students will actively learn about nature, its significance, and the ways they can contribute to its preservation.

With the MCD’s expansive reach covering 250 wards across the city, this pioneering project promises to have a far-reaching impact on Delhi’s young population. As the Nature Coordinators take on this significant role, it is anticipated that the MCD's municipal schools will become hotbeds for environmental stewardship and sustainability, creating a greener, more environmentally responsible future for Delhi's youth.

