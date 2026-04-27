Mumbai's Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy Hosts ‘Back To Bachpan’ Bubble Show For Pre-Primary Students

Mumbai: Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy (ICSE) turned an ordinary school day into a magical celebration on April 17, 2026, when it organised a lively “Back to Bachpan” activity for its pre-primary students. The event was held in collaboration with Edutainment and Impac Tours and Purple People Labs Production.

The centrepiece of the programme was a colourful Bubble Show that filled the school auditorium with excitement, laughter and wide-eyed wonder as young children watched shimmering bubbles float across the room.

Auditorium becomes magical place

With the start of the show, the auditorium magically turned into a fairy-tale world. The students were happy as the artist made large bubbles, tunnel bubbles, and even bubbles within bubbles.

The kids were amazed at everything and tried to grab the floating bubbles from the air. It was noted by the educators that everything about the performance was filled with joy and excitement.

While the Bubble Show was meant to be fun for the students, according to the educators, it had been organised as an educational performance as well.

Through this performance, the children were taught elementary concepts of shapes, motion, lighting, and air in a way that was simple and enjoyable for them to understand.

Speaking about the event, Principal Mrs. Rekha Anand said the initiative reflected the school’s belief that early education should be engaging and memorable.

“The Bubble Show not only brought smiles to the children’s faces but also reinforced our commitment to experiential and joyful learning. Early education should be filled with wonder, creativity and meaningful engagement,” she said.

The theme “Back to Bachpan” was aimed not only at students but also at teachers and staff, reminding everyone to reconnect with the joy and innocence of childhood.