Mumbai’s Jankidevi Public School Shines In ICSE 2026 With 99.6% Top Score, Students Secure AIR 3 & 4

Mumbai: Jankidevi Public School has once again etched a distinguished mark of excellence with its outstanding performance in the CISCE Board Examinations. Upholding its legacy of academic brilliance, the school proudly celebrates the exceptional accomplishments of its students, who have secured the 3rd and 4th positions at the AI ranking, bringing immense pride, honour, and recognition to the institution.

At the forefront of this remarkable achievement is Ronan Rodrigues, the school topper, who secured an extraordinary 99.60%, exemplifying unparalleled dedication, discipline, and intellectual brilliance.

Following closely is Aarya Agrawal, who achieved an impressive 99.40%, reflecting unwavering perseverance, remarkable consistency, and an inspiring commitment to excellence. Their stellar performance stands as a beacon of motivation for their peers and a moment of immense pride for the entire school fraternity.

This exceptional success is the result of relentless effort, meticulous preparation, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. It also reflects the tireless dedication, expertise, and mentorship of the teachers, who nurtured and guided the students with utmost care and commitment.

The steadfast support, encouragement, and belief of parents have further played an indispensable role in shaping these outstanding outcomes.

The management and faculty of Jankidevi Public School extend their heartfelt congratulations to the toppers and all successful students for their exemplary achievements. They lauded their determination, resilience, and pursuit of academic distinction, which truly embody the values and ethos of the institution.

This remarkable accomplishment further reinforces the reputation of Jankidevi Public School as a premier centre of academic excellence, holistic development, and value-based education.

The school community celebrates this proud milestone with great enthusiasm and looks forward with optimism to achieving even greater heights in the years ahead.