Mumbai’s Jai Hind College To Host First International Management Conference 2026

In an era defined by rapid innovation and global connectivity, academic institutions are increasingly playing a vital role in shaping future-ready professionals. Jai Hind College is set to take a significant step in this direction by hosting its first-ever International Management Conference on April 24, 2026.

Organized by the Department of Management Studies, the conference will revolve around the theme “Industry 5.0: Governance, Technology, and Sustainability,” marking a milestone in the institution’s journey towards academic innovation and global engagement.

This inaugural conference will be a multi-session research and networking event, bringing together distinguished academicians and thought leaders from premier institutions across India and the world. Participants include experts from the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Trinity Business School, and the University of Bristol, among others. Designed to cater to both students and professionals, the conference aims to provide a rare platform where ideas about the future of industry and research converge.

The event will be graced by Niranjan Hiranandani, Managing Director and Founder of the Hiranandani Group, as the Chief Guest. Adding further academic depth, the editorial panel will be graced by Dr. Ashish Kumar Jha and Dr. Baidyanath Biswas from Trinity Business School, along with Dr. Sunil Tiwari from the University of Bristol, England. The panel will engage in discussions on cutting-edge research, academic publishing, and the pathways for young scholars to establish themselves globally.

The conference is supported by a strong advisory board comprising Dr. Chandrakant Salunkhe , Founder and President of the SME Chamber of India; Dr. Arunima Haldar from the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research; Mr. Shishir Kumar Mishra, Secretary of the Financial Services Institutions Bureau; and Dr. Shriniwas Dhure, Director of Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

The event is being organized under Dr. Rajesh Thadani, Board President of Jai Hind College , with Prof. (Dr.) Vijay Dabholkar serving as Chairperson and Dr. Rakhi Sharma as Conference Convenor. They are supported by faculty members Mr. Prateek Kumar and Ms. Sravya Peethala, who have collectively worked to create a platform that extends learning beyond traditional classrooms.

The conference is also designed as a hands-on learning experience for students. Participants will gain practical exposure to the fundamentals of research, including identifying research gaps, framing hypotheses, reviewing literature, collecting and analyzing data, and presenting findings in a structured manner. Beyond academics, the event aims to foster networking and collaboration, enabling attendees to connect with experts and peers from diverse backgrounds.

As Jai Hind College embarks on this pioneering initiative, the International Management Conference 2026 stands as more than just an academic gathering. It represents a forward-looking vision that aligns education with the demands of a rapidly evolving world. With its focus on governance, technology, and sustainability, the conference is poised to inspire the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators.

Speaking about the initiative, a representative from the organizing team said, “This conference reflects our commitment to creating platforms that encourage innovation, research, and collaboration. Being our first international conference, it sets the tone for many more impactful engagements in the future.”

The event will conclude with a gala networking session, offering participants an opportunity to continue discussions in an informal setting while celebrating the spirit of collaboration and learning.