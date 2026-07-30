Mumbai's Anjuman-I-Islam Girl Student Wins Global 3rd Prize In Robotics & AI At 2026 UNESCO Youth Competition

Mumbai: A Mumbai school student has secured a global prize for an artificial intelligence-based road safety innovation, putting her school and Maharashtra on the international stage.

Mayassarah Bukhari, a student of Anjuman-I-Islam's Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls' English High School, has won the Third Prize in the Robotics & Artificial Intelligence category at the 2026 UNESCO Clubs Worldwide Youth Multimedia Competition.

The competition attracted more than 5,000 projects from over 70 countries, according to the organisation. Mayassarah's project, titled “Smart Alert Glasses,” was among the entries recognised in the global competition.

AI-powered glasses designed to tackle driver fatigue

Mayassarah's project focuses on one of the common causes of road accidents, driver drowsiness.

The Smart Alert Glasses use artificial intelligence to detect signs of drowsiness in the wearer and provide an immediate alert when fatigue is detected. The idea is to warn drivers before tiredness affects their ability to remain attentive on the road.

The project combines AI with wearable technology to address a practical road safety problem. Rather than being developed only as a technology demonstration, the innovation is aimed at a situation where an early warning could potentially prevent an accident.

The project earned Mayassarah a place among the winners in the Robotics & Artificial Intelligence category.

International recognition for Mumbai student

Mayassarah's achievement has also been recognised by the U.S. Federation of UNESCO Clubs, which awarded her an International Commendation Certificate and included her among the official global winners of the 2026 competition.

Her school was the only Anjuman-I-Islam institution to participate in the competition and emerge as a global winner, according to the organisation.

The result has also brought recognition to the school, Maharashtra and India, with the student competing against entries submitted from different parts of the world.

'A proud moment for the entire nation,' says Anjuman-I-Islam president

Congratulating Mayassarah, Dr. Zahir I. Kazi, President of Anjuman-I-Islam, said the result demonstrated the ability of Indian students to compete at the international level.

“Mayassarah's remarkable achievement is a proud moment not only for Anjuman I-Islam but for the entire nation. Competing against more than 5,000 entries from over 70 countries and securing a global third position is an extraordinary accomplishment that reflects the talent, determination, and innovative spirit of India's youth,” he said.

Kazi also highlighted the road safety application of the project.

“It is particularly gratifying that one of our students has brought international recognition to Maharashtra and India through a solution that has the potential to save countless lives,” he said.

He added that the institution's approach was to encourage students to look beyond classroom learning and develop solutions to real-world problems.

“At Anjuman-I-Islam, we believe education should inspire students to think beyond classrooms and create meaningful solutions for society. Mayassarah's success is a shining example of this vision becoming a reality,” Kazi said.

Teachers and school management credited for support

The school management credited Principal Ms. Fauzia Ansari and Project Mentor and Teacher Ms. Gausiya Qureshi, along with the faculty of Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls' English High School, for their role in guiding the project.

The school said the recognition reflected its emphasis on scientific inquiry, creativity and research, rather than treating the achievement solely as an individual accomplishment.

For Mayassarah, the international recognition places her project in a wider conversation around how artificial intelligence and robotics can be used to address everyday challenges.

The school management said the recognition could encourage more students to explore fields such as science, technology, engineering, artificial intelligence and robotics, particularly through projects that have a practical application.