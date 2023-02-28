e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Xavier Institute holds flash mob at Marine Drive to mark Istoria 2023's return

For the pre-event at Marine Drive, XIC students held a flash mob to create buzz for Istoria and ensure traction for the main day.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Istoria 2023 |

Mumbai: The PR and CC batch of Xavier Institute of Communications (XIC) organised a pre-event for Istoria on Sunday at Marine Drive.

For the pre-event at Marine Drive, students held a flash mob to create buzz for Istoria and ensure traction for the main day. A number of other activities were also organised in order to promote the festival.

Istoria, which is celebrated for its culture and charisma, was introduced this year with the theme of #RoohSeRhythmTak.

Attendees of Istoria 2023 will be guests to a night filled with spellbinding storytellers and remarkable musical talent, culminating in a beautiful experience.

The purpose of the flash mob was to invoke curiosity among people about Istoria 2023. The event saw participation in good numbers from the spectators as well.

Istoria 2023, will be a journey that will unfold through the power of storytelling and musical virtuosity, leaving each attendee with an experience they will remember for decades to come," said Rajeev Chawla, course head of XIC Public Relations and Corporate Communications.

article-image
