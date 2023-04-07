 Mumbai: US Consulate General to conduct study visa session for Fall 2023 on April 14; here's how you can attend
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | freepik

Mumbai: With the United States issuing over 125,000 study visas to Indian students in 2022, the expectations are that the number will be surpassed in 2023 as more and more individuals show their interest to pursue studies in the North American country.

With the Fall 2023 intake nearing for many students who are going to apply for their F-1 visa, the US Consulate General in Mumbai led by Consul General Mike Hankey will be conducting a student visa session on Friday, April 14 at 2:30 PM.

Though the session will be conducted in-person and free of cost, students must have a valid I-20 or U.S. university admission letter.

The seats for attending the session are limited and students need to need to register at https://bit.ly/USStudentVisaFall23 .

For more queries, students can write to:USEducationQueries@state.gov

article-image
