Mumbai University UG Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow At muugadmission.samarth.edu.in; Check Direct Link, Merit List Dates And Courses Offered

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Mumbai University will close the undergraduate (UG) registration process for the 2026–27 academic session tomorrow, May 21, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to first-year non-professional degree programmes such as BA, BSc, and BCom, along with specialised courses, must complete and submit their applications through the official admission portal, , by 1:00 PM.
The online pre-admission process began on May 6, 2026, and registration is mandatory for all students applying to affiliated and autonomous colleges under University of Mumbai.
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Important Dates
May 6, 2026 (11:00 AM): Registration process begins
May 21, 2026 (1:00 PM): Last date to apply
May 26, 2026 (11:00 AM): First merit list
May 27 to May 29, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 1)
May 30, 2026 (7:00 PM): Second merit list
June 1 to June 3, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 2)
June 4, 2026 (7:00 PM): Third merit list
June 5 to June 9, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 3)
June 13, 2026: Orientation Day and commencement of classes
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Courses Offered Under Centralised Admission
The admission portal covers a wide range of undergraduate programs, including:
Traditional Courses
BA (Bachelor of Arts)
BSc (Bachelor of Science)
BCom (Bachelor of Commerce)
Specialised Courses
BSc Data Science
BSc Forensic Science
BSc Aeronautics
BSc Nautical Science
BA in Film, Television and New Media Production
Bachelor of Culinary Arts
BPA (Music and Dance)
Integrated Programmes
BMS–MBA
BSc Bioanalytical Science
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: How to Apply for Mumbai University UG Admission 2026
Step 1: Visit the official admission portal.
Step 2: Register using your name, email ID, and mobile number.
Step 3: Log in and fill in personal and academic details.
Step 4: Upload scanned copies of required documents.
Step 5: Pay the application fee through online mode.
Step 6: Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Documents Required
Scanned passport-size photograph
Scanned signature
Class 10 and 12 mark sheets
Category certificate (if applicable)
Experience certificates, if any
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Reservation Criteria
SC: 13%
ST: 7%
OBC: 19%
EWS: 10%
SEBC: 10%
D.T. (A): 3%
N.T. (B): 2.5%
N.T. (C): 3.5%
N.T. (D): 2%
Additional Reservations
Women: 30%
Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 5%
Management Quota: 15%
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Helpline for Applicants
In case of any issues during registration, candidates may contact the university helpline at +91 9137807410 or email ug.admission@mu.ac.in.