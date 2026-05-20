Mumbai University UG Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow At muugadmission.samarth.edu.in; Check Direct Link, Merit List Dates And Courses Offered

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Mumbai University will close the undergraduate (UG) registration process for the 2026–27 academic session tomorrow, May 21, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to first-year non-professional degree programmes such as BA, BSc, and BCom, along with specialised courses, must complete and submit their applications through the official admission portal, muugadmission.samarth.edu.in , by 1:00 PM.

The online pre-admission process began on May 6, 2026, and registration is mandatory for all students applying to affiliated and autonomous colleges under University of Mumbai.

Direct Link To Apply

Admissions Update!

University of Mumbai has released the Admission Schedule for various Undergraduate programs!

Link: https://t.co/aDUg6Xb3lp pic.twitter.com/eF6ohI2xsb — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) May 5, 2026

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Important Dates

May 6, 2026 (11:00 AM): Registration process begins

May 21, 2026 (1:00 PM): Last date to apply

May 26, 2026 (11:00 AM): First merit list

May 27 to May 29, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 1)

May 30, 2026 (7:00 PM): Second merit list

June 1 to June 3, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 2)

June 4, 2026 (7:00 PM): Third merit list

June 5 to June 9, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 3)

June 13, 2026: Orientation Day and commencement of classes

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Courses Offered Under Centralised Admission

The admission portal covers a wide range of undergraduate programs, including:

Traditional Courses

BA (Bachelor of Arts)

BSc (Bachelor of Science)

BCom (Bachelor of Commerce)

Specialised Courses

BSc Data Science

BSc Forensic Science

BSc Aeronautics

BSc Nautical Science

BA in Film, Television and New Media Production

Bachelor of Culinary Arts

BPA (Music and Dance)

Integrated Programmes

BMS–MBA

BSc Bioanalytical Science

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: How to Apply for Mumbai University UG Admission 2026

Step 1: Visit the official admission portal.

Step 2: Register using your name, email ID, and mobile number.

Step 3: Log in and fill in personal and academic details.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee through online mode.

Step 6: Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Documents Required

Scanned passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Category certificate (if applicable)

Experience certificates, if any

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Reservation Criteria

SC: 13%

ST: 7%

OBC: 19%

EWS: 10%

SEBC: 10%

D.T. (A): 3%

N.T. (B): 2.5%

N.T. (C): 3.5%

N.T. (D): 2%

Additional Reservations

Women: 30%

Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 5%

Management Quota: 15%

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Helpline for Applicants

In case of any issues during registration, candidates may contact the university helpline at +91 9137807410 or email ug.admission@mu.ac.in.