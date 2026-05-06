Mumbai University UG Registration 2026 Begins At muugadmission.samarth.edu.in; Check Direct Link And Key Dates Here

Mumbai University Registration 2026: University of Mumbai has officially begun the undergraduate (UG) registration process today, May 6, 2026. The pre-admission online portal went live at 11 a.m. at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in for students seeking admission to first-year non-professional degree programmes for the academic year 2026–27.

Candidates aspiring to pursue courses such as BA, BSc, and BCom, along with specialised programmes like BSc Data Science, Forensic Science, Aeronautics, and Film Studies, must complete the online registration within the stipulated timeline. The last date to apply is May 21, 2026 (till 1:00 p.m.).

The university has made it mandatory for all applicants to register through the centralised admission portal. In case of any issues during the application process, candidates can contact the university helpline at +91 9137807410 or email at ug.admission@mu.ac.in .

Direct Link To Register

Direct Link To Check Notification

Mumbai University Registration 2026: Important Dates

May 6, 2026: Registration and application process begins (portal live at 11:00 a.m.); in-house and minority quota admissions start

May 21, 2026: Last date to apply (deadline at 1:00 p.m.)

May 26, 2026: First merit list (11:00 a.m.)

May 27–29, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 1)

May 30, 2026: Second merit list (7:00 p.m.)

June 1–3, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 2)

June 4, 2026: Third merit list (7:00 p.m.)

June 5–9, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 3)

June 13, 2026: Classes begin / Orientation Day

Admissions Update!

University of Mumbai has released the Admission Schedule for various Undergraduate programs!

Link: https://t.co/aDUg6Xb3lp pic.twitter.com/eF6ohI2xsb — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) May 5, 2026

Mumbai University Registration 2026: How to Apply

Visit the official admission portal at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in

Create a new account using basic details like name, email ID, and mobile number

Log in and fill out the application form with personal and academic details

Upload required documents such as photograph, signature, and mark sheets

Pay the application fee via online modes (net banking, card, UPI)

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Mumbai University Registration 2026: Reservation Criteria

SC: 13%

ST: 7%

D.T. (A): 3%

N.T. (B): 2.5%

N.T. (C): 3.5%

N.T. (D): 2%

OBC: 19%

EWS: 10%

SEBC: 10%

Mumbai University Registration 2026: Documents Required

Scanned Photograph

Scanned Signature

Educational documents

Experience certificates, if any

Category certificate, if applicable

Additional Reservations:

Women: 30%

Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 5%

Special categories include wards of freedom fighters, government employees, ex-servicemen, sportspersons, and widows/deserted women

Other Quota:

Management Quota: 15% seats

According to Dr. Pooja Roundale, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, all admissions and academic activities will follow the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, Mumbai University, and the UGC. She also noted that admissions to AICTE-approved BMS programmes will follow a separate schedule based on CET Cell results.

Courses Offered Under Centralised Admission

The registration process covers a wide range of undergraduate programmes, including:

Traditional Courses:

BA (Bachelor of Arts)

BSc (Bachelor of Science)

BCom (Bachelor of Commerce)

Specialised Programmes:

BSc Data Science

BSc Forensic Science

BSc Aeronautics

BSc Nautical Science

BA in Film, Television and New Media Production

Bachelor of Culinary Arts

BPA (Music and Dance)

Integrated Programmes:

BMS–MBA

BSc Bioanalytical Science

The centralised system ensures a streamlined admission process across affiliated and autonomous colleges under Mumbai University, with candidates required to adhere strictly to eligibility criteria, reservation policies, and timelines.