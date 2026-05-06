Mumbai University UG Registration 2026 Begins At muugadmission.samarth.edu.in; Check Direct Link And Key Dates Here

Mumbai University Registration 2026: University of Mumbai has officially begun the undergraduate (UG) registration process today, May 6, 2026. The pre-admission online portal went live at 11 a.m. at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in for students seeking admission to first-year non-professional degree programmes for the academic year 2026–27.
Candidates aspiring to pursue courses such as BA, BSc, and BCom, along with specialised programmes like BSc Data Science, Forensic Science, Aeronautics, and Film Studies, must complete the online registration within the stipulated timeline. The last date to apply is May 21, 2026 (till 1:00 p.m.).
The university has made it mandatory for all applicants to register through the centralised admission portal. In case of any issues during the application process, candidates can contact the university helpline at +91 9137807410 or email at .
Direct Link To Check Notification
Mumbai University Registration 2026: Important Dates
May 6, 2026: Registration and application process begins (portal live at 11:00 a.m.); in-house and minority quota admissions start
May 21, 2026: Last date to apply (deadline at 1:00 p.m.)
May 26, 2026: First merit list (11:00 a.m.)
May 27–29, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 1)
May 30, 2026: Second merit list (7:00 p.m.)
June 1–3, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 2)
June 4, 2026: Third merit list (7:00 p.m.)
June 5–9, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 3)
June 13, 2026: Classes begin / Orientation Day
Mumbai University Registration 2026: How to Apply
Visit the official admission portal at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in
Create a new account using basic details like name, email ID, and mobile number
Log in and fill out the application form with personal and academic details
Upload required documents such as photograph, signature, and mark sheets
Pay the application fee via online modes (net banking, card, UPI)
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Mumbai University Registration 2026: Reservation Criteria
SC: 13%
ST: 7%
D.T. (A): 3%
N.T. (B): 2.5%
N.T. (C): 3.5%
N.T. (D): 2%
OBC: 19%
EWS: 10%
SEBC: 10%
Mumbai University Registration 2026: Documents Required
Scanned Photograph
Scanned Signature
Educational documents
Experience certificates, if any
Category certificate, if applicable
Additional Reservations:
Women: 30%
Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 5%
Special categories include wards of freedom fighters, government employees, ex-servicemen, sportspersons, and widows/deserted women
Other Quota:
Management Quota: 15% seats
According to Dr. Pooja Roundale, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, all admissions and academic activities will follow the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, Mumbai University, and the UGC. She also noted that admissions to AICTE-approved BMS programmes will follow a separate schedule based on CET Cell results.
Courses Offered Under Centralised Admission
The registration process covers a wide range of undergraduate programmes, including:
Traditional Courses:
BA (Bachelor of Arts)
BSc (Bachelor of Science)
BCom (Bachelor of Commerce)
Specialised Programmes:
BSc Data Science
BSc Forensic Science
BSc Aeronautics
BSc Nautical Science
BA in Film, Television and New Media Production
Bachelor of Culinary Arts
BPA (Music and Dance)
Integrated Programmes:
BMS–MBA
BSc Bioanalytical Science
The centralised system ensures a streamlined admission process across affiliated and autonomous colleges under Mumbai University, with candidates required to adhere strictly to eligibility criteria, reservation policies, and timelines.