Mumbai University UG Admission 2026 Registration Closes Today At 1 PM; First Merit List On May 26

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: The registration process for Mumbai University undergraduate admissions 2026 will close today , May 21, 2026, at 1:00 PM. Students seeking admission to first-year degree programmes under the 2026–27 academic session must complete their applications on the official portal at
The admission process is being conducted by the University of Mumbai for affiliated and autonomous colleges across the city. The registration window opened on May 6, 2026, and includes a wide range of undergraduate courses such as BA, BSc, BCom, and several specialised programmes.
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Key Dates
May 21, 2026 (1:00 PM): Last date to apply
May 26, 2026 (11:00 AM): First merit list
May 27–29, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 1)
May 30, 2026 (7:00 PM): Second merit list
June 1–3, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 2)
June 4, 2026 (7:00 PM): Third merit list
June 5–9, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 3)
June 13, 2026: Orientation and commencement of classes
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Application process
Candidates must complete registration online by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official admission portal at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Step 2: Register using name, email ID, and mobile number
Step 3: Fill in personal and academic details
Step 4: Upload required documents
Step 5: Pay the application fee online
Step 6: Submit and download the application form
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Courses offered under Mumbai University UG Admission 2026
Students can apply for traditional, specialised, and integrated programmes, including:
Traditional Courses:
BA (Bachelor of Arts)
BSc (Bachelor of Science)
BCom (Bachelor of Commerce)
Specialised Courses:
BSc Data Science
BSc Forensic Science
BSc Aeronautics
BSc Nautical Science
BA in Film, Television and New Media Production
Bachelor of Culinary Arts
BPA (Music and Dance)
Integrated Programmes:
BMS–MBA
BSc Bioanalytical Science
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Documents required
Passport-size photograph
Signature scan
Class 10 and 12 mark sheets
Category certificate (if applicable)
Other relevant certificates
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Reservation criteria
SC: 13%
ST: 7%
OBC: 19%
EWS: 10%
SEBC: 10%
D.T. (A): 3%
N.T. (B): 2.5%
N.T. (C): 3.5%
N.T. (D): 2%
Women: 30%
PwD: 5%
Management quota: 15%
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Helpline
Students facing issues during registration can contact:
Phone: +91 9137807410
Email: ug.admission@mu.ac.in
The university has urged applicants not to wait until the last minute as the portal may experience heavy traffic near the deadline.