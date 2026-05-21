Mumbai University UG Admission 2026 Registration Closes Today At 1 PM; First Merit List On May 26

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: The registration process for Mumbai University undergraduate admissions 2026 will close today , May 21, 2026, at 1:00 PM. Students seeking admission to first-year degree programmes under the 2026–27 academic session must complete their applications on the official portal at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The admission process is being conducted by the University of Mumbai for affiliated and autonomous colleges across the city. The registration window opened on May 6, 2026, and includes a wide range of undergraduate courses such as BA, BSc, BCom, and several specialised programmes.

Direct Link To Apply

Admissions Update!

University of Mumbai has released the Admission Schedule for various Undergraduate programs!

Link: https://t.co/aDUg6Xb3lp pic.twitter.com/eF6ohI2xsb — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) May 5, 2026

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Key Dates

May 21, 2026 (1:00 PM): Last date to apply

May 26, 2026 (11:00 AM): First merit list

May 27–29, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 1)

May 30, 2026 (7:00 PM): Second merit list

June 1–3, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 2)

June 4, 2026 (7:00 PM): Third merit list

June 5–9, 2026: Document verification and fee payment (Round 3)

June 13, 2026: Orientation and commencement of classes

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Application process

Candidates must complete registration online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official admission portal at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Register using name, email ID, and mobile number

Step 3: Fill in personal and academic details

Step 4: Upload required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee online

Step 6: Submit and download the application form

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Courses offered under Mumbai University UG Admission 2026

Students can apply for traditional, specialised, and integrated programmes, including:

Traditional Courses:

BA (Bachelor of Arts)

BSc (Bachelor of Science)

BCom (Bachelor of Commerce)

Specialised Courses:

BSc Data Science

BSc Forensic Science

BSc Aeronautics

BSc Nautical Science

BA in Film, Television and New Media Production

Bachelor of Culinary Arts

BPA (Music and Dance)

Integrated Programmes:

BMS–MBA

BSc Bioanalytical Science

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Documents required

Passport-size photograph

Signature scan

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Category certificate (if applicable)

Other relevant certificates

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Reservation criteria

SC: 13%

ST: 7%

OBC: 19%

EWS: 10%

SEBC: 10%

D.T. (A): 3%

N.T. (B): 2.5%

N.T. (C): 3.5%

N.T. (D): 2%

Women: 30%

PwD: 5%

Management quota: 15%

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Helpline

Students facing issues during registration can contact:

Phone: +91 9137807410

Email: ug.admission@mu.ac.in

The university has urged applicants not to wait until the last minute as the portal may experience heavy traffic near the deadline.