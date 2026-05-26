Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: First Merit List Released At muugadmission.samarth.edu.in; Second List On May 30

Mumbai University | File Image

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Mumbai University's first UG merit list 2026 was issued today, May 26, 2026.Only registered students who have finished the application process will have their names appear on the merit list. The Mumbai University admission portal, muugadmission.samarth.edu.in, will host the admissions list.

The names of the shortlisted applicants, application numbers, categories, and qualifying scores are included in the MU merit list 2026 for UG courses. Selected students must show up at the designated college to pay their entrance fees and have their documents verified. The NEP-aligned framework is still in place for this year's admissions process, and fierce competition is anticipated in all disciplines, including BCom, BMS, BAF, BSc IT, and Psychology.

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Important details

First merit list release: May 26, 2026, at 11:00 AM

Online document verification: May 27 to May 29, 2026, till 3:00 PM

Fee payment deadline: May 29, 2026, till 3:00 PM

Second merit list release: May 30, 2026, at 7:00 PM

Official admission websites: mu.ac.in and muugadmission.samarth.edu.in

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Steps to check the first merit list

Step 1: Go to muugadmission.samarth.edu.in or mu.ac.in to access the official centralised Mumbai University undergraduate admission portal.

Step 2: Select the "UG First Merit List / Allotment Status 2026" live notification banner.

Step 3: To access your candidate dashboard, enter your special registration login, password, and security captcha text.

Step 4: View the college, stream, and structural course preference that you have been assigned.

Step 5: Alternatively, you can download the compiled course-wise PDF merit lists by visiting the specific website of the college of your choice.

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Required documents

Academic documents: Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets and certificates

ID proof: ABC ID and a valid government-issued identity card

School certificates: Transfer Certificate (TC) or School Leaving Certificate

Category certificates: Caste certificate, caste validity, EWS certificate, and domicile certificate (if applicable)

Additional documents: PwD certificate, passport-size photographs, and migration certificate for non-Maharashtra board students

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Steps to pay the application fees

Step 1: Accept the seat that has been assigned to you by logging into your approved student profile on the Samarth portal.

Step 2: Upload the necessary document files so that the relevant college admission panel can verify them online.

Step 3: An online fee payment link will appear on your dashboard after the college has verified the provided documentation.

Step 4: To pay the institutional charge, click the link and select your desired payment method (Net Banking, UPI, or Credit/Debit Card).

Step 5: To present at the final physical reporting stage, download the created electronic fee receipt and admittance confirmation letter.