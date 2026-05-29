Mumbai University UG 2nd Merit List 2026 To Be Released Tomorrow At muugadmission.samarth.edu.in; Check Admission Details Here

Mumbai University UG 2nd Merit List 2026: The Mumbai University (MU) will release the MU UG college-wise second merit list tomorrow i.e., 29 May, 2026. The MU UG 2nd merit list can be downloaded by applicants to BCom, BA, BSc, and other undergraduate programs at MU-affiliated colleges using their login information on the official website, muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Those who were not selected for a spot on the MU UG first merit list will have the opportunity to be assigned in the second round.

Mumbai University UG 2nd Merit List 2026: Steps to download second merit list

By following the instructions listed below, candidates hoping to be accepted into MU colleges can view their MU UG 2nd merit list 2026.

Step 1: Visit muugadmission.samarth.edu.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "Mumbai University Merit List" tab from the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear; enter your login information.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: A PDF version of the MU UG second cut-off merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the MU UG 2nd merit list and verify your name.

Mumbai University UG 2nd Merit List 2026: Required documents

Students allotted seats in the MU UG 2nd Merit List 2026 will be required to carry the following documents for the verification process:

Printed copy of the College Admission Application Form

Printout of the University Samarth Pre-Admission Form for Sophia College

Original Class 12 marksheet

Photocopy of the Class 10 marksheet

Original Migration Certificate

Prima Facie Certificate issued by the University of Mumbai, Kalina (applicable for IB/Cambridge Board students)

UG seats for admission to FYUG programs BSc, BCom, Science, diploma, BA, BMS, BAF, and BAMMC will be distributed by the MU UG second merit list. On June 4, the university will release the MU UG third merit list to fill any open positions at a number of associated institutions.

Mumbai University UG Merit List 2026: First merit list details

A total of 1,33,323 students were assigned places based on the MU UG first merit list. Of them, 20,446 students received their second preference, 13,981 received their third preference, and 67,583 pupils received their first preference. According to the MU UG first merit list, the Commerce stream had the largest allotment with 65,037 seats, followed by Science with 52,884 and Arts with 15,401.