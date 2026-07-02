Mumbai University TYBCom Paper Leak: ABVP Protests And Demands CID Probe; Warns Of Statewide Agitation

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the Vice Chancellor's office at the University of Mumbai, demanding a CID investigation into the alleged TYBCom final semester question paper leak, according to Navrashtra reports.

ABVP protest and CID demand

As reported by Navrashtra, ABVP alleged that although the Maharashtra government had directed in the Legislative Council that the matter be investigated by the CID, the university's Management Council had not implemented the instruction. The student organisation questioned why the CID probe was allegedly being delayed and whether efforts were being made to protect those responsible.

Navrashtra reported that protesters raised slogans demanding immediate action against those involved in the paper leak, a fair and transparent investigation, and accountability from the university administration. The organisation also sought a time-bound CID inquiry into the matter.

First, they tried to bury the issue. Now, they're trying to bury the investigation.



When the Mumbai University TYBCom paper leak came to light, ABVP Mumbai was the first to raise its voice, forcing the University to register an FIR and initiate action. But suspending a few staff… pic.twitter.com/nlVKhpxB6I — ABVP Mumbai (@ABVPMumbai) July 1, 2026

Allegations over delay in probe

According to the Navrashtra report, ABVP argued that paper leak cases in other examinations, such as the TET examination, had witnessed prompt action, and therefore the alleged Mumbai University paper leak should also be investigated independently and impartially. The student body also demanded that the university explain why the state government's direction had not yet been implemented.

ABVP warned that it would intensify its agitation across Maharashtra if its demands were not met.

ABVP warning and statement

As per Navrashtra reports, ABVP Mumbai Metropolitan Minister Prashant Mali said:

"Even after the state government gave a clear instruction to the Maharashtra Legislative Council for a CID inquiry, Mumbai University literally put it on hold. This is not just administrative negligence but a matter that raises serious suspicions of an attempt to suppress the truth. Is the TYBCom paper leak case in their own university being ignored as a secondary issue, this is the question on the mind of every student today. We will not allow anyone who plays with the future of students to get immunity. ABVP’s struggle will continue with greater intensity until the CID inquiry is initiated, strict action is taken against every culprit and the entire truth is revealed to the public.”

ABVP demands and accountability

According to Navrashtra, ABVP has demanded an immediate CID investigation, strict action against all those involved in the alleged paper leak, including the alleged masterminds, and a public explanation from Mumbai University regarding the delay in implementing the Maharashtra government's directive.

Mumbai University response

Meanwhile, according to a report by The Times of India, the Mumbai University's Management Council, during its meeting this week, decided not to immediately seek a CID inquiry into the alleged TYBCom paper leak, despite Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil announcing in the Maharashtra Legislative Council that the case would be investigated by the CID.

Instead, the council decided to wait for the police investigation report, sources told the publication. The report further stated that the government's communication informed the council that, as an autonomous institution, the university's Management Council was empowered to decide on a CID probe.

Citing sources, The Times of India also reported that no explanation was provided during the meeting regarding why no action had been taken against the head of the university's Centre for Distance and Open Education (CDOE), which was overseeing the examinations.

A university official told the Times of India that the matter would be discussed in the council's next meeting. The report added that three BCom examination papers allegedly leaked during the university's final examinations in April, with the leak reportedly originating from the CDOE.