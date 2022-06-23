Mumbai University to soon hold 2022 elections; Learn more

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai University (MU) will soon be conducting elections that include various authorities in the institution. MU has said that full details will be available on the University website http://www.mu.ac.in/ from time to time. The tenure of the new positions in MU will begin from September 1, 2022 and last for five years

The management representatives, principals, heads of departments, professors, university professors, registered graduates, etc. of colleges or institutes affiliated to the University of Mumbai have also been notified about the upcoming elections, which are being held as per Section 26 of the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016.

Correspondence regarding election notifications will be provided by the University only through its website, according to the statement issued by MU. Regarding any queries, members of the University can reach out on the mail id, arelection@election.mu.ac.in .