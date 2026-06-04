Mumbai University To Declare Third Merit List 2026 Today At muugadmission.samarth.edu.in: Check Details Here

Mumbai University 3rd Merit List 2026: Mumbai University is scheduled to release the third merit list for undergraduate admissions today, June 4, 2026. Students who have applied for various UG programmes offered by affiliated colleges will be able to check the merit list on the official websites of respective colleges.

The third merit list will include admissions for programmes such as BCom, BA, BSc, BMS, BAF, BBI, and several other undergraduate courses. As per the official admission schedule, colleges are expected to publish the merit list by 7 PM.

This round is important for candidates who could not secure admission through the first and second merit lists. Colleges will prepare the third list based on the vacant seats available after completion of earlier admission rounds.

Check Official Notification Here

Mumbai University 3rd Merit List 2026: Important Dates

Release of Third Merit List: June 4, 2026

Document Verification: June 5 to June 9, 2026

Admission Fee Payment: June 5 to June 9, 2026

Candidates shortlisted in the third merit list must complete document verification and pay the admission fees within the given timeline. Failure to complete the admission formalities before the deadline may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

Mumbai University 3rd Merit List 2026: How To Check Mumbai University Third Merit List 2026

Students can follow the steps below to access the merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official admission portal of Mumbai University or the website of the respective affiliated college.

Step 2: Open the admissions or merit list section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for the “Third Merit List 2026”.

Step 4: Download the merit list PDF for the selected course.

Step 5: Search using your name, application number, or category details.

Step 6: Read the admission guidelines and reporting instructions carefully.

Mumbai University 3rd Merit List 2026: Details Expected On The Merit List

The third merit list is likely to include the following details on the merit list:

Candidate’s name

Programme or course name

Category

Class 12 marks and percentage

Subject combination

Board of examination

Admission instructions

Document verification schedule

Mumbai University 3rd Merit List 2026: What Happens After The Third Merit List?

Students whose names appear on the third merit list must complete the admission process between June 5 and June 9, 2026. The process includes verification of original documents and payment of the prescribed admission fee.

Admissions will be confirmed only after colleges have successfully verified all submitted documents and received the fee payment by the stipulated deadline.

The third merit list has been prepared against seats that remained vacant after admissions under the second merit list were completed.