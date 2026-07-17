Mumbai University To Celebrate 170th Foundation Day On July 18 With Awards And Chief Secretary's Lecture | X

Mumbai, July 17: Mumbai University will celebrate its 170th Foundation Day on July 18 with a series of events recognising academic and administrative excellence, while commemorating its rich legacy in higher education.

Awards and Dignitaries

The celebrations will feature the University Department Ranking Framework (UDRF) awards, Administrative Excellence Awards, Distinguished Officer and Staff Awards, and the annual Foundation Day Lecture. Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal will deliver the 12th Foundation Day Lecture as the chief guest. The programme will be presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, with IIM Director Prof. Manojkumar Tiwari and actor Prashant Damle attending as guests of honour.

The UDRF awards will recognise top-performing departments across seven categories, including science, humanities, management, interdisciplinary studies, study centres and languages. Winning departments will receive grants ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹15 lakh to support research and academic development.

Administrative Excellence Honoured

Administrative departments, including finance, examinations, libraries and hostels, will also be honoured under the Administrative Excellence Campaign, with each winning unit receiving a ₹1 lakh grant, trophy and certificate.

Introduced by Mumbai University and later adopted by the Maharashtra government, the UDRF evaluates departments on faculty output, research, governance, NEP implementation, student outcomes and collaborations, encouraging continuous improvement and institutional excellence.

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