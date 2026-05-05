Mumbai University To Begin UG Registration Tomorrow At muugadmission.samarth.edu.in; Check Key Dates Here

Mumbai University Registration 2026: Mumbai University will be opening the pre-admission online admission window tomorrow at 1PM.
Students must register at the university's dedicated admissions portal, muugadmission.samarth.edu.in, which will go live on May 6 at 11 a.m. Registration is required for all students seeking first-year admission to non-professional degree programs.
The deadline to apply for the registration window is on May 21, 2026. Candidates can register at the university’s dedicated admissions portal at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Registration is mandatory for all students seeking first-year admission to non-professional degree courses.
In case of any issues, candidate can reach out at Number at +91 9137807410 and via email ug.admission@mu.ac.in
Mumbai University Registration 2026: Important Dates
Candidates can check out the important dates for the Mumbai University Registration 2026 below:
May 6, 2026: Registration & applications open (portal live at 11:00 a.m.); in-house & minority quota admissions begin
May 21, 2026: Registration & applications close (deadline at 1:00 p.m.)
May 26, 2026: First merit list released (11:00 a.m.)
May 27–29, 2026: Document verification & fee payment (Round 1) — deadline 3:00 p.m. on May 29
May 30, 2026: Second merit list released (7:00 p.m.)
June 1–3, 2026: Document verification & fee payment (Round 2) — deadline 3:00 p.m. on June 3
June 4, 2026: Third merit list released (7:00 p.m.)
June 5–9, 2026: Document verification & fee payment (Round 3)
June 13, 2026: Classes begin / Orientation Day (academic year 2026–27 starts)
Mumbai University Registration 2026: How To Apply
Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for Mumbai University Registration:
Step 1: Visit the official Mumbai University admission portal
Step 2: Next, create a new student account by providing basic details like name, email ID, and mobile number.
Step 3: Log in with your credentials and carefully fill out the detailed application form. Enter personal, academic, and contact information accurately.
Step 4: Scan and upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size. These typically include a photograph, signature, mark sheets, category certificate (if applicable), and others.
Step 5: Pay the non-refundable application fee online using net banking, credit card, debit card, or other available UPI payment methods.
Step 6: The fee structure varies for different categories and courses.
Step 7: After successful payment, submit the form. It is highly recommended to take a printout of the completed application form and the payment receipt for future reference
Mumbai University Registration 2026: Reservation Criteria
Candidates can check out the reservation criteria of the Mumbai University Registration 2026 below:
Category-wise Reservation
SC (Scheduled Castes): 13% seats
ST (Scheduled Tribes): 7% seats
D.T. (A): 3% seats
N.T. (B): 2.5% seats
N.T. (C): 3.5% seats
N.T. (D): 2% seats
OBC (Other Backward Classes): 19% seats
EWS (Economically Weaker Section): 10% seats
SEBC: 10% seats
Additional Reservation Provisions
Women: 30% reservation
Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 5% reservation
Special consideration for:
Wards/grandchildren of freedom fighters
Wards of central & state government employees
Ex-servicemen
National/state-level sportspersons
Widows or deserted female students
Other Quotas
Management Quota: 15% seats (applicable to all colleges, including minority institutions)
As per the Indian Express Report, Dr Pooja Roundale, Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation stated that the “All admissions and academic activities for first-year degree courses will be governed by the provisions and guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, University, and the UGC from time to time.”
Dr. Roundale also stated that admissions to the AICTE BMS programme will follow a separate timeline, depending on the results of the CET Cell's entrance examination.
All affiliated colleges and autonomous institutions have been directed to strictly adhere to the published schedule, taking into account their respective intake capacities, reservation policies, and course eligibility criteria.
Mumbai University Registration 2026: Range Of Programs
Online registration is mandatory for all students applying to undergraduate programmes.
It covers traditional courses such as:
BA (Bachelor of Arts)
BSc (Bachelor of Science)
BCom (Bachelor of Commerce)
It also includes specialised programmes, like:
BSc Data Science
BSc Forensic Science
BSc Aeronautics
BSc Nautical Science
BA in Film, Television and New Media Production
Bachelor of Culinary Arts
BPA (Music and Dance)
Integrated five-year programmes are part of the same centralised admission process, including:
BMS–MBA
BSc Bioanalytical Science
The registration process is part of a centralised admission system for multiple courses.