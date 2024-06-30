Mumbai University Third Merit List Out: Steps To Secure Your Admission

Mumbai University has released the third merit list for undergraduate admissions into its affiliated colleges. Candidates who registered for the admission process can check the updated merit list online at mum.digitaluniversity.ac.

The third MU merit list includes the candidate’s details such as full name, roll number, registration number, percentage obtained, and the college allotted to them.

Shortlisted candidates can complete their document verification, payment, and submission of necessary undertakings between June 29 and July 3.

How to check?

To download the Third Merit List from Mumbai University, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official Mumbai University website at mum.digitaluniversity.ac.

2. Locate the link named “Mumbai University Third Merit List” and click on it.

3. A PDF file of the merit list will be displayed on your screen.

4. Check all the details provided on the list.

5. Download the file and save it as a PDF document on your computer.

6. Printing out the document is advised for future reference.

Steps to secure admission:

Candidates are advised to follow these steps to secure their admission:

1. Visit the official websites of the respective colleges to find your name in the Mumbai University Third Merit List of 2024.

2. Attend the document verification process at your allotted college between June 29 and July 3.

3. Pay the seat acceptance fee by July 3.

Note that if a candidate fails to pay the seat acceptance fee by the prescribed deadline, the seat allocation will be canceled and offered to another eligible candidate.

List of documents

Candidates must gather the following documents for their document verification process:

- Passport-size photographs

- Soft copy of signature

- Aadhar Card

- Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

- All applicable certificates