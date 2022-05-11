Mumbai University students lament unfair exam schedule, hold protest at Kalina Campus

Mumbai: As the exams for professional courses at Mumbai University approach, so do student concerns. Students who are pursuing professional courses such as engineering and law from Mumbai University are worried about their exam schedule as the timetable was released recently, which should have been out days before the exam so that students have enough time to prepare.

Though Uday Samant, Minister of Higher and Technical Education had previously stated that all course exams should be held between June 1 and July 15, final year exams for engineering and law students are scheduled on May 17 by Mumbai University. Students are questioning why the university is not adhering to government regulations. "Our college group shared the official timetable today. How are we supposed to prepare within 10 days," Tanuj A., a final year engineering student from Mumbai University, said. "My vivas lasted until May 9, and still, there are colleges whose vivas will be completed in the next 2-3 days. We should be given time between the completion of vivas and the beginning of exams. There is no extra time for the exam."

Meanwhile, students are also concerned about the question bank because many colleges have released it late. According to Priya Thakkar, a final-year law student, "Our offline classes began late, and the majority of our syllabus was covered online, and the college had completed the 6 months portion in almost one and a half months. Our college released the exam schedule on May 5, officially on the website, giving us only 12 days to prepare for the exam."

According to Mumbai University officials, there will be no changes to exam dates, and exams for the courses will be held as scheduled. "We talked with the officials from the university, but a proper decision regarding this has not yet been released, for which we are holding a protest in the Kalina Campus today," said Faisal Shaikh, President of Mumbai NSUI. He further added, "Unless and until our demands are not met, our fight will continue."

