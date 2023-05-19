Mumbai University starts admission for online, distance learning courses

Mumbai University | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai University's Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) began accepting applications for several degree courses on Friday. The procedure will be carried out until the end of June.

Last year, 58,000 students confirmed their enrollment in IDOL's 21 courses. According to University Grants Commission (UGC) rules, all courses offered at IDOL are organised in a semester schedule using a Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). All admissions will be done online, therefore interested individuals should go to mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning/

This year, the UGC's distance education division has approved IDOL to offer three new courses: MA in Psychology, MA in Public Relations, and MA in Communication and Journalism. While only candidates with a BA in psychology will be eligible for admission to the MA in Psychology, graduates from any field are welcome to apply.

IDOL has received permission from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to provide MMS-MBA and MCA courses online. The institute is now awaiting a UGC approval, after which admissions for these two programmes will begin.

Students can seek further information at IDOL's regional centers at Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri and Sawantwadi. Guidance and study materials will be distributed to students via the centre. IDOL's divisional center is about to start soon in Palghar too.