Mumbai University Services Disrupted As Staff Protest Over Non-Working AC

Mumbai, April 20, 2026: A chaotic scene unfolded at the University of Mumbai on Monday after staff members staged a protest inside the examination building over a non-functional air conditioning system, bringing key student services to a halt.

The disruption hit at a time when many students had gathered at the examination section to collect their mark sheets and degree certificates. Many had reportedly arrived as early as 11:00 AM, only to find that no staff were available to assist them.

According to the sources, many students were reportedly left waiting for hours without food or assistance, as no staff members attended to their requests during the protest.

Tensions escalated around 3:00 PM, when students, expressing frustration over the delay, alleged administrative apathy.

A member of Yuva Sena stated during the protest that, “Students have been waiting here since 11:00 AM. Upon arrival, they were informed that the staff was on strike. When we asked why, we were told the staff is protesting because the AC in the university is not working."

He further stated that students have been waiting since 11:00 AM. He added, “It is now 3:00 PM. From 11:00 AM until now, these students have been waiting on the university premises without food or water to collect their hall tickets and mark sheets. However, the university staff and administration are refusing to address their concerns."

He also demanded that the university administration provide these students with their mark sheets and certificates. He added, "On behalf of Yuva Sena and all the students present, we demand that, whether it takes until 10:00 PM or 11:00 PM tonight, the university administration must provide these students with their mark sheets and certificates. Otherwise, we will continue this sit-in protest right here until 10:00 PM”.

The spokesperson further alleged that senior officials, including Dr. Pooja Raundal, were unresponsive to student grievances, prompting a sit-in protest at the premises.

He further added that, “ We are also requesting the Honorable Vice-Chancellor (VC) to intervene. Dr. Pooja Raundal Madam has not listened to a single thing and has left. We appeal to the VC, the Honorable Education Minister of Maharashtra, Chandrakant Dada Patil, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. There is constant chaos and mismanagement in the university administration. We request you to hold a meeting with the university officials and ensure that students do not have to face such situations in the future”.

Following the Yuva Sena's involvement, the administration responded and made necessary arrangements to distribute the pending mark sheets and degree certificates.

The incident has raised concerns over administrative inefficiencies and how internal staff issues can severely disrupt essential student services.