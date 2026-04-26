Mumbai University Revises Summer Exam 2026 Schedule Amid MHT CET Exam Clash And Gram Panchayat Elections

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has revised the schedule for its Summer Exams 2026 after the dates clashed with the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2026). While the exam dates have been changed for six subjects, the examination timings will remain unchanged as per the earlier timetable.

Earlier, the university had also revised certain exam dates due to the Gram Panchayat elections. MU has now instructed all affiliated colleges, faculty members, heads of departments, and principals to conduct the remaining examinations as per the updated schedule.

Examinations Rescheduled pic.twitter.com/oBljQf7n5i — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) April 25, 2026

Revised MU Summer Exam Dates 2026

Some of the key revised dates include:

2225161-VI (NEP-2020): May 2

4001615: May 6

4E00144, 4E00734: May 11

2220161-VI (NEP-2020): May 11

1P00138, 1P00148: May 14

2220161-V (NEP-2020): May 15

The university stated that the changes were made to ensure students do not face scheduling conflicts with MHT CET 2026.

Admissions Update

Meanwhile, Mumbai University has begun its UG admission pre-registration process for 2026 through the official portal muugadmission.samarth.edu.in. Eligible students can apply until August 25. The admission process will be conducted in two phases—before and after the declaration of Class 12 results.