Mumbai University releases semester 6 timetable for BAMMC students

Mumbai University | File Photo

Mumbai: After a long wait, students enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia and Mass Communication (BAMMC) programme at Mumbai University have finally received their timetable for the sixth-semester examination.

The exams for candidates studying both, Journalism and Advertising, are to begin on May 30, 2023, and will go on till June 9, 2023, after which students can expect their semester VI results.

Initially, the third-year media students were supposed to start their semester VI exams on April 12, 2023, until MU postponed the test indefinitely just a day before the first paper.

The exams were reportedly held off due to a delay in the results of BAMMC semester V exams which were held in December 2022. The results were eventually declared on April 24, 2023, where only 49.19% of students from the course managed to pass the exams.

Of the 3,446 media students enrolled at MU colleges, 1,650 cleared the semester V examination held in December 2022. As many as 40 students were absent during the examination, bringing the total number of students failing to 1,704. The university has also reserved the results of 35 students who made errors while entering their barcodes or seat numbers. The results will be handed out to these students manually.

The BAMMC results accounted for the lowest past percentage amongst other self-financed courses, with 63.39% passing the Bachelor of Commerce - Accounting and Finance (BAF) course and 70.28% passing in Bachelor of Management Studies.