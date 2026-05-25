Mumbai University Opens Admissions For Pali, Buddhist Studies Courses Including PhD, MA, Diploma And Certificate Programmes

Mumbai University | X

Mumbai: University of Mumbai has opened admissions for a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, integrated, diploma, and certificate courses offered by its Department of Pali for the academic year 2026–27. The courses aim to provide students with academic and professional opportunities in the fields of Pali language, Buddhist philosophy, Indian culture, Vipassana, Buddhist art, and tourism.

Career opportunities & fields of study

The department is offering research and postgraduate programmes including Ph.D., M.A. in Pali, M.A. in Pali and Buddhist Studies, and a five-year integrated B.A.–M.A. course in Pali. The admissions process has now commenced for eligible students seeking specialization in Buddhist studies and related disciplines.

In addition to degree programmes, the department has introduced several one-year diploma courses focusing on areas such as Vipassana meditation from the perspective of Pali literature, Pariyatti and Patipatti in Pali literature, Pali and Buddhist studies in India, Pali language and Buddhist art, and Buddhist pilgrimage sites and tourism in India.

One-year diploma courses introduced

The Department of Pali is also continuing its certificate courses in Pali language and literature, Pali language and the teachings of the Buddha, and Pali and India’s Buddhist culture. According to the university, these courses have been receiving a positive response from students interested in cultural and heritage studies.

Some of the programmes have been launched under the PM-USHA scheme and are being conducted at the Thane sub-campus and the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences in Kalyan. The courses are designed with a focus on skill development and capacity building. The department is also working on developing e-learning material aligned with the concepts of the Indian Knowledge Systems initiative.

University officials stated that the programmes will help students pursue careers in research, tourism, cultural studies, academics, and social development. Interested students can visit the official website of the university or contact the Department of Pali for admission-related details.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/