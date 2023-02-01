e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: University of Toronto set to open deep research centre in city

Mumbai: University of Toronto set to open deep research centre in city

Scholars from both, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and the University of Toronto will work together to design solutions in collaboration.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
University of Toronto |
Follow us on

Mumbai: The University of Toronto is establishing a deep research centre in Mumbai to address pressing urban issues such as air quality, urban management, and climate change.

For the first five years, the Tata Trust will fund the centre. Scholars from both academic institutes will work together to identify issues, understand challenges, and design solutions in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay reported Times of India.

Read Also
Canada: Indian students third largest group at University of Toronto
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: University of Toronto set to open deep research centre in city

Mumbai: University of Toronto set to open deep research centre in city

Neither food nor running water; MU’s new girls' hostel devoid of facilities

Neither food nor running water; MU’s new girls' hostel devoid of facilities

Bihar: Students who arrived late for examination climb the college gate to enter, video from Kisan...

Bihar: Students who arrived late for examination climb the college gate to enter, video from Kisan...

Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman announces major initiatives for India's education sector

Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman announces major initiatives for India's education sector

Budget 2023: 30 Skill India International Centres to be set up across states

Budget 2023: 30 Skill India International Centres to be set up across states