Mumbai: University of Toronto set to open deep research centre in city

University of Toronto |

Mumbai: The University of Toronto is establishing a deep research centre in Mumbai to address pressing urban issues such as air quality, urban management, and climate change.

For the first five years, the Tata Trust will fund the centre. Scholars from both academic institutes will work together to identify issues, understand challenges, and design solutions in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay reported Times of India.

