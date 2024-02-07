Mumbai News: Mumbai University Hosts Annual Convocation 2023, Get Detailed Insights Here

Mumbai University Annual Convocation 2023 |

Mumbai: Mumbai University hosted its Annual Convocation for the year 2023 on Tuesday, February 7, 2024 at

The event was attended by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, UGC Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar along with Mumbai University's Vice Chancellor Prof, (Dr.) Ravindra Kulkarni and Principal (Dr.) Ajay Bhamare, Pro Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University, amongst other attendees.

UGC Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar |

UGC Chairman's Speech Highlight

During his speech to the students, Professor Kumar stressed the significance of the National Education Policy 2020. He said, "The current generation of young people are independent thinkers, willing to take risks, capable of leading, and adept at finding solutions. We aim for our education system to offer them the right opportunities and curriculum, which is why the NEP 2020 is being put into action."

In his speech to the students, he also announced that Maharashtra is at the forefront of implementing NEP 2020 and establishing cluster universities.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais |

Maharashtra Governor's Speech Highlight

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bias also spoke to the students, highlighting the notable rise in female involvement in education across the country. He said, " I have noticed that there has been an increase in women's participation in education over the years. Even in today's convocation 70-80% of the achievers are female and I am proud of it. Girls are contributing equally in all fields."

Students Awared For Their Achievements. |

Student's Express Joy

The Free Press Journal interacted with students who were honored for their accomplishments to understand their thoughts on the day.

Kalyani Sathe, who received the Sudha Dave medal and the Kalpana Agarwal medal, expressed, "This ceremony was truly memorable for me. I intend to pursue an MBA, and these awards will be very beneficial for me."

Aulinga Fernandes, who secured a gold medal for achieving the highest marks in MSC mathematics, shared, "It was an incredible moment being on stage, and the feeling is indescribable. I am proud of myself. I wish the aspiring student best of luck for their future."