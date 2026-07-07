 Mumbai University Extends MMS And MCA Entrance Deadline To July 14, Exam Scheduled For July 19
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Mumbai University Extends MMS And MCA Entrance Deadline To July 14, Exam Scheduled For July 19

Mumbai University has extended the deadline for online applications for its MMS and MCA entrance examinations under CDOE, allowing candidates to apply until July 14. The university said the extension aims to help more students complete admissions. The entrance test will be held on July 19, with both programmes approved by UGC and AICTE and offered through the university.

Shreya JachakUpdated: Tuesday, July 07, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
Mumbai University Extends MMS And MCA Entrance Deadline To July 14, Exam Scheduled For July 19
Mumbai University Extends MMS And MCA Entrance Deadline To July 14, Exam Scheduled For July 19 | AI

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has extended the last date for submitting online applications for the entrance examination to its two-year Master of Management Studies (MMS) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes offered through the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). Candidates can now apply until July 14, while the online entrance examination will be conducted on July 19.

The university said the extension has been granted in the interest of students, allowing more candidates to complete the admission process. Applications for the entrance examination can be submitted through the university's admission portal.

Both the MMS and MCA programmes are approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The university noted that since the 2021–22 academic year, AICTE and UGC have permitted the CDOE to offer the MMS programme, which is considered equivalent to an MBA. The programme offers specialisations in Human Resources, Finance, and Marketing.

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The MCA is a revised two-year postgraduate programme designed to equip students with advanced knowledge in computer applications.

Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, fees, and the entrance examination is available on the Mumbai University CDOE website. Prof. Shivaji Sargar, Director of the Centre for Distance and Online Education, appealed to eligible students to complete their online applications within the extended deadline.

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