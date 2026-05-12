Mumbai University Extends LL.M. CET 2026–27 Application Deadline Till May 15; Check Details Here

The University of Mumbai has extended the last date for submitting online applications for the LL.M. Common Entrance Test (LL.M. CET) 2026–27 till May 15, 2026. The update was shared by the university through its official social media handle and website following requests from candidates seeking more time to complete the application process.

LL.M. CET 2026–27 Application Deadline Extended Till 15th May 2026



The last date for submission of online application forms for the LL.M. Common Entrance Test (LL.M. CET) for the academic year 2026–2027 has been extended till 15 May 2026.



Candidates who have not yet applied or… pic.twitter.com/O94sTIm7tf — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) May 12, 2026

Earlier, the registration window was scheduled to close on May 11. However, the university has now allowed applicants to submit their forms till 11 am on May 15.

The entrance examination will be conducted in Centre-Based Online Mode, while the revised exam date will be announced later on the university website.

Who can apply?

Candidates who have completed their 3-year or 5-year LL.B. degree from the University of Mumbai or any recognised university are eligible to apply for the entrance test. Students appearing in the final semester of their LL.B. course can also submit applications.

As per the eligibility criteria:

General category candidates must secure at least 50 per cent marks in the qualifying examination.

Reserved category candidates only need a pass certificate in the qualifying examination.

Final-year LL.B. students are also eligible to register for the CET.

Application fee details

The university has prescribed separate application fees for different categories:

General category candidates: Rs 850 (non-refundable)

Reserved category candidates: Rs 500 (non-refundable)

The reserved category includes VJ/DT-NT(A, B, C, D), OBC, SC, ST, and SBC candidates.

How to apply for Mumbai University LL.M. CET 2026–27

Candidates can complete the application process online through the university website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University of Mumbai

Step 2: Click on “Online LL.M. CET Exam – 2026–27”

Step 3: Register using the required details

Step 4: Fill in the application form carefully

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference

The university has also warned that incomplete application forms will be rejected. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the revised examination date, admission process, and further notifications.