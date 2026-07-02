Mumbai University Cancels July 2 Exams In Palghar And Panvel Due To Heavy Rainfall; Revised Dates Soon

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has cancelled all examinations scheduled for July 2, 2026, at colleges located in the Palghar district and under the Panvel Municipal Corporation jurisdiction due to heavy rainfall.

The decision follows a circular issued on July 1, 2026, by the District Collector of Palghar and the Commissioner of the Panvel Municipal Corporation, declaring a holiday for colleges in view of the adverse weather conditions.

सूचना:

पालघर जिल्हाधिकारी व पनवेल महानगर पालिका आयुक्त यांनी दिनांक ०१/०७/२०२६ रोजी निर्गमित केलेल्या परिपत्रकान्वये आज दिनांक ०२/०७/२०२६ रोजी अतिवृष्टीमुळे महाविद्यालयांना सुट्टी जाहीर केली असल्याने पालघर जिल्ह्यातील महाविद्यालयातील तसेच पनवेल महानगर पालिका हद्दीतील… — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) July 2, 2026

Official announcement by university

Announcing the decision via social media, the University of Mumbai said, "In accordance with the circular issued on 01/07/2026 by the District Collector of Palghar and the Commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation, due to heavy rainfall today, 02/07/2026, holidays have been declared for colleges. Consequently, all examinations scheduled for today, 02/07/2026, in colleges within the Palghar district as well as in the jurisdiction of Panvel Municipal Corporation are being cancelled. The revised dates for these examinations will be announced on the official website of the University of Mumbai."

The notification was issued by the Director, Examination and Evaluation Board, University of Mumbai.

Students appearing for examinations at colleges in Palghar district and under the Panvel Municipal Corporation are advised to regularly check the official University of Mumbai website for updates regarding the revised examination schedule.