Mumbai University Begins Online Admissions For Distance & Online Education Courses For 2026–27 | Representative Image

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has commenced the online admission process for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered through its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) for the academic year 2026-27. The admission process began on May 28 and online applications will be accepted until July 31, 2026.

The university stated that direct admissions are being offered to candidates who fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria prescribed for the respective courses. The programmes are being conducted in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), with a focus on flexible learning, affordable fees, and accessibility for students unable to pursue regular college education.

The undergraduate courses offered include B.A. programmes in subjects such as History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Geography, Rural Development, Marathi, Hindi, and English. Other undergraduate programmes include B.Com., B.Com. in Accounts and Finance, B.Sc. in Information Technology, and B.Sc. in Computer Science.

At the postgraduate level, students can apply for M.A. courses in History, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Marathi, Hindi, English, Geography, Education, Communication and Journalism, and Public Relations. Other postgraduate programmes include M.Com. (Advanced Accountancy), M.Sc. in Business Management, Mathematics, Information Technology, and Computer Science, along with MMS and MCA programmes.

The CDOE is also offering specialised programmes such as the Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM) and Diploma in School Management (DSM). A dual-degree option has also been introduced for eligible students.

The university highlighted that the M.A. Sociology programme, introduced in online mode last year, enables students to complete the entire process — from admission to examinations — entirely online from any location.

According to the university, the CDOE currently operates regional centres in Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, Sawantwadi, and the newly established Palghar centre, where students can receive admission guidance and study materials.

Director Prof. Shivaji Sargar said students can now begin filling online application forms, while subject selection and fee payment procedures will be made available shortly.

The university also announced that admissions to the MMS and MCA programmes will be conducted through entrance examinations, which are expected to be held online soon.

Students can complete the admission process through the official CDOE admission portal and obtain detailed information on the university’s website.