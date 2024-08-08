Mumbai University Admissions: Apply For Distance Learning Programs By August 16!

Apply Now | Mumbai University

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai is presently accepting applications for the first-year degree program at the Distance & Online Learning Center. The deadline for applications was June 26, 2024. The institution had previously moved the application deadline from its original date to August 16, 2024. Applying for admission to the Distance and Online Learning Center's first-year degree program requires completing this registration. Students can use the website, https://idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac, to submit their applications. Candidates can also click here to apply.

The first year of graduate admissions procedures for B.A., B.Com., B.Com. (Accounting & Finance), B.Sc. (Information Technology), and B.Sc. On June 26, 2024, the SC (Computer Science) admissions process opened.

In another news, applications for the University of Mumbai Center for Distance and Online Education's Post Graduate program may be submitted online until August 22, 2024 (CDOE).

Read Also University Of Mumbai Senate Election Voter List Shrinks To 13,406 Amid Discrepancy Allegations

Important Guidelines

The applicant must make sure they have the following before completing the "Online Application for Admission" process:

The active email address and mobile number of the applicant. [They will be used in all upcoming communications from the University and for the Two Step Verification Process (TSVP)]



Since the university-provided User ID and Password are significant academic credentials, both applicants and students are advised to save and commit them to memory for any upcoming requirements.

Required Grades and Certifications from the Most Recent Qualifying Examination / Caste Certificate (If Applicable)

Scannable copy of the applicant's passport-sized color photo, shot against a white background, 45 mm high by 35 mm wide, and scanned at a minimum of 72 to a maximum of 150 dpi, in accordance with the Acceptable Photograph Guide.

The scanned signature of the applicant on a white background

Accurate residential address information or communication address

Before making a payment, candidates who are applying based on qualifying exams from universities other than Mumbai University or the Maharashtra State Board must receive approval from the IDOL Eligibility Unit.

How To Apply For Admissions?

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link titled 'Online Admission for AY 2024-2025'

Step 3: After registering, log in with the necessary credentials.



Step 4: Proceed to complete the application.



Step 5: Upload necessary and authorized files



Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.



Step 7: Send the application



Step 8: Download and save for later



It is recommended that applicants check the official Mumbai University website for up-to-date information on the admissions process.