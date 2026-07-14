Mumbai University Admission 2026: UG, PG Extended Registration Deadline Closes Tomorrow

Mumbai University Admission 2026: The University of Mumbai has extended the Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and Four-Year Undergraduate Degree programmes registration deadline for the Mumbai University Admission 2026.

Candidates who are eligible can now submit their applications online until tomorrow, July 15, 2026, through the official admission portals.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration, upload the required documents, and pay the applicable fee well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

For UG: muugadmission.samarth.edu.in

For PG: muadmission.samarth.edu.in

For Fourth Year: muadmission.samarth.edu.in

📢 Admission Deadline Extended!



The last date to complete admissions for the University of Mumbai's Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Four-Year Undergraduate Degree Programmes has been extended to 15 July 2026.



Complete your admission process before the deadline.



Apply now-

For… pic.twitter.com/gGSLVWydmb — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) July 6, 2026

Admission deadline extended

Mumbai University has extended the final deadline for admissions to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and four-year undergraduate degree programmes offered by its academic departments, affiliated colleges, autonomous colleges, and recognised institutions. According to a university circular issued on Saturday, all admission formalities must now be completed between July 4 and July 15, 2026.

Candidates can complete the admission process through the designated online portals. Applications for UG and PG programmes can be submitted through muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Applicants seeking admission to four-year undergraduate degree programmes should apply through muugadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates should carefully verify all details entered in the form and ensure that the uploaded documents meet the prescribed specifications.

Mumbai University Admission 2026: How To Apply Online

Candidates can check out the Mumbai University Admission 2026 below:

Step 1: Go to the official Mumbai University admission portal at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the admission registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Complete the registration process using the required details.

Step 4: Log in with the registered credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the application form with accurate information.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee, wherever applicable.

Step 8: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates must complete all admission-related formalities, including online registration, application submission, document upload, and fee payment (where applicable), on or before July 15, 2026. The university has advised applicants not to wait until the final day, as heavy traffic on the admission portal may lead to delays.

Mumbai University Admission 2026: Documents Required

Candidates can check out the documents required for Mumbai University Admission 2026 below:

Class 10th marksheets

Class 12th mark sheets

Graduation certificates (for PG applicants)

Transfer Certificate, where applicable

Passport-sized photographs

Valid identity proof

Category certificate, if applicable

Other documents specified by the university or the respective colleges.