Mumbai Student Aims To Understand Impact Of Gender Inequality In STEM Across India Through New Research

Samara Shah writes on the impact of gender inequality on participation of women in STEM across India. |

STEM is short for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, and has grown in popularity recently. The economies of many countries, including India, have undergone a paradigm shift towards a technology-driven economy, leading to the proliferation of educational institutions with a focus on STEM.

However, despite the focus on STEM education, structural barriers have caused a sharp gender imbalance and prevented many women from accessing STEM-related careers in India. This essay delves into how institutional failures like the leaky pipeline effect, in STEM education, have negatively impacted the Indian economy and contributed to a widening of the gender gap.

This essay will examine the concept of institutional failure in STEM education and its ramifications. The STEM-based institutional failures in India reflects a broader societal issue that has been holding India back for decades. One of the most major challenges in STEM education is a lack of adequate infrastructure, resources, and funds. The country has invested too little in research and development, and systematic reforms for curricula and pedagogy are found wanting. Additionally, there is a dearth of highly skilled STEM personnel adequately equipped to deliver quality education and research. This has resulted in a vicious cycle in which STEM education fails to draw in young and talented students, hence impeding the expansion of innovation and economic output. Moreover, the institutional failures within STEM education rarely address issues of gender bias, stereotyping, and lack of diversity. Ultimately, such institutional setbacks have hampered India's progress and left a significant gender imbalance in the country.

The thesis statement of this essay is that the impact of institutional failures in STEM education is a significant contributor to the gender imbalance in the Indian economy. Specifically, the lack of access to quality education and training opportunities for women in STEM industries results in fewer women being able to enter and advance in these fields, which undermines efforts to promote gender equality and economic growth. To support this thesis, the research will examine the current state of STEM education in India, the barriers facing women in entering and advancing in STEM careers, and the economic consequences of this gender imbalance. Overall, this research seeks to demonstrate the urgency of addressing institutional failures in STEM education as a critical component of efforts to promote gender equality and drive economic development in India.

Moreover, the inadequate representation of women in STEM fields can lead to limited access to education and opportunities for them, which may hinder their contribution to the economy. Research has demonstrated that female employment can have a positive impact on the economy by increasing GDP and productivity. With the growth of the world economy, it is essential that women are included and empowered to participate in STEM fields to achieve sustainable development and economic growth.

Therefore, addressing the gender imbalance in STEM fields by providing equal opportunities, combating gender stereotypes and biases, and offering support and mentorship can lead to effectively bridging the gender divide and promoting socio-economic growth. It is necessary to consider that equal participation and representation of women in STEM fields can be challenging. However, it is a vital step towards a future that is truly inclusive of everyone.

The link for the full research paper here - What cultures and structural systems affect the representation of Indian women in STEM?

The author is a 12th Grade IBDP student at American School of Bombay who is deeply passionate about Chemistry and wants to pursue a PhD in Chemistry from a top institution such as University of California. At 16, Samara attended a summer program based out of University of Cambridge, UK, wherein she gained pre-university academic skills right from introductory level concepts to advanced ones.