Mumbai: St Xavier’s College To Host Ikshana Media Fest 2026, Bringing Together Leaders From Events, Journalism, Advertising, PR & Film

Mumbai: The Xavier Institute of Communications (XIC), the curricula unit of St. Xavier’s College (Empowered Autonomous), Mumbai, proudly announces Ikshana Media Fest 2026, a three-day celebration of ideas and innovation to be held from 26 to 28 February 2026 at St. Xavier’s College Hall.

Centred on the theme The Intersection of Technology and Humanity, Ikshana 2026 will serve as a convergence of professionals from the fields of events, journalism, advertising, public relations and the film industry, offering students the opportunity to engage directly with influential voices shaping the communication landscape.

Among the distinguished speakers participating this year are:

Balakrishnan B - Head, Live Events, Concerts and IP, Nesco Limited

Jinal Patel - Co-Founder & Partner. The Doli Diary

Vikram Kharvi – CEO, Bloomingdale PR

Radhika Suchday – VP, Ogilvy

Together, they represent diverse yet interconnected sectors of the communications ecosystem, from large-scale live experiences and brand storytelling to governance, advertising strategy and media engagement.

Ikshana Media Fest 2026 aims to bridge academic learning with industry practice by fostering meaningful conversations around emerging technologies, ethical communication, evolving audience behaviour and the future of storytelling.

Dates: 26 to 28 February 2026

Venue: St. Xavier’s College Hall, Mumbai

For further information and media enquiries, please contact:

Xavier Institute of Communications

St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai – 400001