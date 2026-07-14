Mumbai: St. Xavier's College Students Organise Charity Run To Support Cancer Patients Ahead Of Malhar 2026

Students of St. Xavier’s College took part in a special charity run along the Worli promenade, as Malhar, the college’s annual cultural festival, partnered with the Cancer Patient Aid Association (CPAA) and Bombay Running for the initiative.

The 5-kilometre run began at 7:30 am and drew a large turnout of students, faculty and members of Mumbai’s running community, all coming together for a morning centred on health, unity and giving back.

With a turnout of over a 100 students, the run was organised to raise awareness and support for cancer patients across the city, with all the proceeds from the event going directly towards CPAA’s ongoing work. The college also arranged hydration stations along the route to keep runners fuelled throughout the distance.

As the run wrapped up, the energy carried straight into a lineup of sports and games from 9 am, with tug of war, football and volleyball drawing enthusiastic participation from students across departments.

The event reflected what Malhar has always stood for: bringing people together for something bigger than themselves. It gave the Xavier’s community a chance to step outside the classroom and make a real, tangible difference, one kilometre at a time.

Malhar returns from 13th to 15th August 2026, themed “Iridescence,” promising three more days of celebration for the city.