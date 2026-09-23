Mumbai: Seth Jugglilal Poddar Academy Grade 6 Students Create Their Own Museum, Showcase ‘Zoographia’ |

Mumbai: Grade 6 students of S. J. Poddar Academy (ICSE) have created their own museum as part of the school’s Think Museum Project, a collaboration with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) and Citi through the Museum on Wheels initiative.

The first exhibition, created by Grade 6 Division A, is titled “Zoographia – Taso se Tasveer Tak” and explores the animal world through art, culture and history.

Students take on research, curating

As part of the project, students researched their chosen subject, decided on the theme and message of their exhibition, and designed and created objects for display.

They also worked on bringing the exhibits together and presenting them as a museum, taking on roles involving research, curation, creation and presentation.

The project is planned across all Grade 6 divisions, with each division set to create its own museum.

‘Zoographia’ brings together animals, art & history

Through “Zoographia”, the students have explored animals from different perspectives, connecting the subject with art, culture and history.

The process involved researching information, developing ideas, making objects and working collectively to build the exhibition around a common theme.

The project also gave students an opportunity to present their work and explain the ideas behind their exhibits.

The Think Museum Project is being conducted in collaboration with CSMVS and Citi under the Museum on Wheels initiative, which brings museum-based learning into school settings.