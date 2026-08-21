Mumbai: Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy Inaugurates New Robotics Composite Skill Lab To Promote Hands-On Learning

Mumbai: Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy (ICSE) marked Independence Day 2026 with the inauguration of a new Robotics Composite STEM Lab, giving students a dedicated space to experiment, build and apply classroom concepts through hands-on learning.

The lab was inaugurated on August 15 in the presence of the school's trustees, Principal, Vice-Principal, Supervisor and faculty members from the IT and Art departments.

The new facility is aimed at taking learning beyond textbooks by allowing students to work on practical activities and explore how ideas can be applied to real-world situations.

Robotics and problem-solving focus

The Robotics Composite STEM Lab brings together several areas of skill development, including robotics and technology, financial literacy, problem-solving and practical skills.

The school said the lab will provide students with opportunities to build, test and refine their ideas while working collaboratively. Instead of treating mistakes as failures, the activities are designed to encourage students to learn through experimentation and find solutions to problems.

Principal highlights future-ready learning

Speaking at the inauguration, Mrs. Rekha Anand, Principal of Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy (ICSE), said the initiative was intended to prepare students for a world that is changing rapidly.

“We want our children to be prepared not just for the examinations of today, but for the world they will enter tomorrow. When a child gets an opportunity to build something, solve a problem or see an idea take shape, learning becomes much more meaningful. This lab will give our students that opportunity.”

Anand also highlighted the school's focus on developing skills, confidence and curiosity alongside academic knowledge.

The facility is expected to support collaborative learning, allowing students to work together, test different approaches and develop practical problem-solving abilities.