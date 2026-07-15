Mumbai: Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy Hosts AI, Entrepreneurship And Financial Literacy Session For Students

In an effort to prepare students for a rapidly changing world, Malad's Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy (ICSE) organised an interactive session on Artificial Intelligence, entrepreneurship and financial literacy for students of Classes IX and X on June 29, 2026. The session was led by Shreyaan Daga, Founder of OLL and one of India's youngest startup entrepreneurs.

This programme is one of many efforts of the institution towards making their students proficient not only academically but also in real-life aspects of life.

Students explore AI and innovation

Shreyaan Daga took students through the session on the increasing importance of Artificial Intelligence, robotics, innovation and entrepreneurship in the modern era.

Using practical examples and interactive sessions, he helped students understand how technology was changing industries and making way for innovations from young innovators.

It was emphasised during the session that students should learn to think like entrepreneurs by first identifying the problem and then coming up with innovative ideas that make an impact.

Focus on financial literacy

One of the main themes discussed during the session was financial literacy, where students were informed about the significance of handling money and planning finances from an early age.

The idea behind this discussion was to make the students realise the fact that financial literacy is not just something which is required by professionals in the business world but is a basic skill for effective decision-making in life.

Aligned with NEP 2020

This programme has been developed as per the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims at fostering experiential and skills-based learning.