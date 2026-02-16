Mumbai: S J Poddar Academy Organises POCSO Awareness Workshop For Teachers & Staff To Highlight Child Safety

Mumbai: To create a safer environment for children it requires awareness, and this is what led S J Poddar Academy (ICSE) to conduct a POCSO Awareness Workshop on February 12, 2026, for teachers and support staff.

The workshop was held at the school in Malad, and it aimed at making teachers aware of child rights and the important role they play in ensuring that children are safe. The workshop was conducted by Dr. Chetan Nerkar, Counselling Psychologist, Mental Health Trainer, and Homoeopathic Consultant (Mental Health), who explained the important provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012.

Dr Nerkar not only spoke about the legal implications but also about the role of the school administration in addressing early warning signs and the process for handling sensitive disclosures. He reiterated that awareness should result in preparedness, and it is the duty of all adults in the school community to conduct themselves in a responsible and time-efficient manner.

To further stress the importance of this initiative, members of the Nirbhaya Team from the Mumbai Police Department were also present at the workshop. They personally met the staff members, briefing them about the safety arrangements and the procedures that must be followed in case of any concern. This again highlighted the need for coordination between schools and the police department in dealing with concerns regarding the safety of children.

On this occasion, the Principal of the academy said, “The safety and well-being of our students are of utmost importance to us at SJPA. Awareness and preparedness are the first steps towards prevention. Through such activities as the POCSO workshop, we are ensuring that every single member of our staff is aware of their responsibility in this and is empowered to take concrete action to protect our children. “We are proud to be taking these steps towards building a safer tomorrow.”

The workshop concluded with an interactive session where the staff members were able to ask questions and clarify any doubts they may have had. The workshop was more than just a requirement; it was a reflection of the school’s commitment to building a culture of vigilance, accountability, and trust where every child feels safe, respected, and protected.