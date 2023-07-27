 Mumbai Red Alert: MU Declares Holiday for Colleges, Exams Postponed
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai Red Alert: MU Declares Holiday for Colleges, Exams Postponed

Mumbai Red Alert: MU Declares Holiday for Colleges, Exams Postponed

The varsity is yet to declare an alternate schedule for postponed papers.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: Following a forecast of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region, the University of Mumbai (MU) has declared a holiday for all its affiliated colleges on Thursday (July 27).

The varsity has also postponed 15 exams that were scheduled to be held on Thursday. The January-session exam for both first and second year students of MU's Institute of Open and Distance Learning (IDOL) have also been postponed.

The varsity is yet to declare an alternate schedule for these papers.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Red Alert: MU Declares Holiday for Colleges, Exams Postponed

Mumbai Red Alert: MU Declares Holiday for Colleges, Exams Postponed

Maharashtra: Schools in Thane to Be Closed on Thursday Due to Extreme Weather Forecast

Maharashtra: Schools in Thane to Be Closed on Thursday Due to Extreme Weather Forecast

Mumbai News: 15 IIT Bombay Students Opt for 3-Year Exit Degree

Mumbai News: 15 IIT Bombay Students Opt for 3-Year Exit Degree

Over 99% of Teachers in Maharashtra Govt Schools Professionally Qualified, Highest In Country

Over 99% of Teachers in Maharashtra Govt Schools Professionally Qualified, Highest In Country

Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Begins at UHSRUGCounselling.com

Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Begins at UHSRUGCounselling.com