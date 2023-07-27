Mumbai Red Alert: MU Declares Holiday for Colleges, Exams Postponed

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: Following a forecast of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region, the University of Mumbai (MU) has declared a holiday for all its affiliated colleges on Thursday (July 27).

The varsity has also postponed 15 exams that were scheduled to be held on Thursday. The January-session exam for both first and second year students of MU's Institute of Open and Distance Learning (IDOL) have also been postponed.

The varsity is yet to declare an alternate schedule for these papers.

