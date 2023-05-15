 Mumbai: Over 500 students receive degrees at SPJIMR's annual convocation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: Over 500 students receive degrees at SPJIMR's annual convocation

Mumbai: Over 500 students receive degrees at SPJIMR's annual convocation

The ceremony culminated with the conferring of the oath by the Dean, as the graduates threw their hats in the air to symbolise the start of a new journey.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
SPJIMR

Mumbai: S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research held its annual convocation on May 13, 2023, on its sprawling Mumbai campus. A total of 548 graduates across six programmes, including full-time, executive, and modular, received their graduation certificates, joining the ranks of SPJIMR's illustrious alumni pool of over 15,000 spread across the globe.

Read Also
IIT Bombay: No 'branch change', fewer subjects for new engineering entrants
article-image

The ceremony was presided over by Mr Deepak Parekh, Chairman of the SPJIMR Governing Council, who introduced the Chief Guest, Mr Amit Chandra, Chairperson and Founder, Bain Capital India Office and a philanthropist (Co-founder, A.T.E Chandra Foundation).

The ceremony culminated with the conferring of the oath by the Dean, as the graduates threw their hats in the air to symbolise the start of a new journey. Over 1700 attendees gathered to witness the graduates taking their first step toward a bright future.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Over 500 students receive degrees at SPJIMR's annual convocation

Mumbai: Over 500 students receive degrees at SPJIMR's annual convocation

HBSE Haryana Board 12th results 2023 : Girls secure top 3 ranks

HBSE Haryana Board 12th results 2023 : Girls secure top 3 ranks

GPAT 2023 exam city slip out at gpat.nta.nic.in, direct link here

GPAT 2023 exam city slip out at gpat.nta.nic.in, direct link here

Delhi Board of School Education releases its first-ever results

Delhi Board of School Education releases its first-ever results

J&K: Two medical student groups clash in Jammu

J&K: Two medical student groups clash in Jammu