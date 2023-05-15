Mumbai: Over 500 students receive degrees at SPJIMR's annual convocation

SPJIMR

Mumbai: S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research held its annual convocation on May 13, 2023, on its sprawling Mumbai campus. A total of 548 graduates across six programmes, including full-time, executive, and modular, received their graduation certificates, joining the ranks of SPJIMR's illustrious alumni pool of over 15,000 spread across the globe.

The ceremony was presided over by Mr Deepak Parekh, Chairman of the SPJIMR Governing Council, who introduced the Chief Guest, Mr Amit Chandra, Chairperson and Founder, Bain Capital India Office and a philanthropist (Co-founder, A.T.E Chandra Foundation).

The ceremony culminated with the conferring of the oath by the Dean, as the graduates threw their hats in the air to symbolise the start of a new journey. Over 1700 attendees gathered to witness the graduates taking their first step toward a bright future.