Mumbai: Nine law schools in Thane among 28 new colleges approved by MU; state nod awaited

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has approved 28 proposals for new colleges, including nine law colleges in Thane district alone.

While the state government, in its higher education plan, had provided 112 slots for new colleges under MU, the varsity received only 54 applications to set up colleges from various educational societies, of which 26 were rejected. The list of approved proposals, which was submitted to the state government by MU last month, includes 16 law schools and 12 general Arts-Science-Commerce colleges.

The substantial number of proposals for law colleges reflects the strong demand for law courses among students. The university already has 70 law colleges, many of them face an acute shortage of regular teachers, including full-time principals.

The new colleges, which are proposed to be set up in the districts under MU's jurisdiction, can start functioning from 2023-24 if they are able to meet the infrastructure and academic requirements before the commencement of the academic year. According to MU's proposal, the city will get four general and three law colleges. Thane, in addition to law colleges, will get four general colleges, including two night colleges. Palghar and Raigad districts are each proposed to get two general and two law colleges.

The approved applications will now go under further scrutiny by the state, following which they will be issued letters of intent (LOIs). Once the colleges fulfill the norms pertaining to the college building, classrooms and other facilities as well as the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff, they will get the final go-ahead. The law colleges, however, will also have to get a nod from the apex legal education body, the Bar Council of India (BCI), before they can open their doors to students.