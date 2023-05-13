 Mumbai News: TISS awards degrees to 970 students at annual convocation
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) presented 970 graduating students and research scholars from its Mumbai and Tuljapur campuses at its 84th annual convocation.

In a ceremony spread over three sessions on May 11 and 12, 39 students received their Bachelor’s degree and 890 their Master’s degree, while 14 research scholars were awarded the MPhil degree and 27 their PhD degrees.

At its last convocation, the institute had awarded 1,161 degrees including 64 PhDs, 65 MPhils, 992 Master’s degrees and 40 Bachelor’s degrees.

According to a source, fewer students graduated from the institute this year due to discontinuation of MPhil programme.

